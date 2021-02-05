Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 916,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.69. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

