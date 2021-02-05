Semux (SEM) Price Hits $0.0075

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Semux token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $95,144.08 and approximately $2,241.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006949 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

