Semux Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,112.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a total market capitalization of $105,087.54 and $3,112.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008366 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007297 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Semux Token Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Token Trading

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

