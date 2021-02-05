Sensient Technologies (SXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $75.09 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

