Sentinel Market Cap Tops $9.27 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $186,110.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

