Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Tops $14.27 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $14.19 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

