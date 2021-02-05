Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.10. 48,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

