Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5,979.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.61. 223,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,157,476. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

