Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 12,928 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

NEM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.41. 149,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,701,707. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

