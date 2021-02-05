Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $563,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,948,809 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $735.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

