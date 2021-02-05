Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $11.17 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $4,169,000. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $471.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.91 and a 200 day moving average of $382.16. The company has a market cap of $191.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

