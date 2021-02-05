Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.91 and a 200-day moving average of $505.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

