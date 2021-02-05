Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 111,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.02. 284,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,841,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -559.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

