Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,115,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $675,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $143.17. 106,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

