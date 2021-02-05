Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 69,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,009,930. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,570,936 shares of company stock worth $78,294,712 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

