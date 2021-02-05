Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 194.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,837 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 597,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,405,406. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

