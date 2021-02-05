Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 53,775 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,218,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 151,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,599. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

