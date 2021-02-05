Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.95. 133,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. The stock has a market cap of $311.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $274.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.37 and its 200 day moving average is $207.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

