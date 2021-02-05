Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $570,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $169.09. The stock had a trading volume of 63,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,116. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,262 shares of company stock worth $74,375,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

