Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $202.07. 26,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

