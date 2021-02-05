Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $2,904,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,105. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

