Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,390 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $9.79 on Friday, hitting $102.47. 782,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

