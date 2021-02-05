Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,293. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.22 and a 200 day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

