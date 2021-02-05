Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $76,108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. 179,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,239,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

