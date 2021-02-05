Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,639 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Target by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.08. 36,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

