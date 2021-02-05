Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 584,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,325.1% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 461,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 442,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 235,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,373,891. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

