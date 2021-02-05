Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $25.08 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.3% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $841.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,590. The stock has a market cap of $798.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,695.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $776.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

