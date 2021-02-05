Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $204.81

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.81 and traded as high as $297.00. Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) shares last traded at $285.26, with a volume of 43,693 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$743.10 million and a PE ratio of -11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$204.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$155.52.

Get Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) alerts:

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.88 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.