Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.50

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.50 and traded as high as $109.60. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at $109.60, with a volume of 1,785,438 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

