Serum (SRM) Price Tops $3.28 on Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $3.28 or 0.00008723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $164.14 million and approximately $185.45 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00054962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00158823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00085344 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065599 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00242290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00044324 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

