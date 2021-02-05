Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.41

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $19.38. Seven & i shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 51,059 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

