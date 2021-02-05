SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.62

SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) (ETR:SGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.62 ($7.79) and last traded at €6.32 ($7.44), with a volume of 358173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.51 ($7.66).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $772.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.67.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon SE (SGL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.