Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $953,857,000 after purchasing an additional 330,979 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,105,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,434,000 after purchasing an additional 592,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,803,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $285,780,000 after purchasing an additional 601,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

