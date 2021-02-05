Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.97

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 7632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.73.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.