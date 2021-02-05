Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. Approximately 412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

