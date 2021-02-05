ShipChain (SHIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $720,927.92

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 108.5% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $720,927.92 and $519.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.