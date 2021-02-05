Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.9-253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.78 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SCVL stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,428. The company has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $85,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

