Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.79 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCVL shares. TheStreet cut Shoe Carnival from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $680.52 million, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $602,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,066 shares of company stock worth $1,318,340. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

