Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $28.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,289.43. 50,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,657. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,170.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,048.39. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

