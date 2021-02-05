Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $19.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,280.71. 42,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,657. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a PE ratio of 803.11, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,285.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,170.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,048.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. 140166 began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

