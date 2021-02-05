Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,296.77

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,296.77 and last traded at $1,282.70, with a volume of 19232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,260.87.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,170.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,048.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.
Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
