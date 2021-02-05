SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0002

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. SHPING has a market cap of $264,407.78 and approximately $41,173.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHPING has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01196823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,414.57 or 0.06167149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00052905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00035919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

