SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.23

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 2232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock worth $4,732,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

