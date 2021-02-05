Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Up 5.4%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 2,206,826 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,542,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $21,347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,909 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 737,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.