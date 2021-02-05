SIBCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $539,007.70 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $539,007.70 and $4,628.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,403.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.84 or 0.04528548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00404003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.36 or 0.01153246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.23 or 0.00492555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.91 or 0.00406143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00250676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021547 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,961,981 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

