Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.20. 176,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,863. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

