Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.11. Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 386,750 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.72.

About Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.