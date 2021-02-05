Signify Wealth Buys Shares of 106,160 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,187,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 18.3% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signify Wealth owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,669,000.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $237.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $246.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.73.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.