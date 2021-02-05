Signify Wealth Buys Shares of 119,400 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signify Wealth owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

