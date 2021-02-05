Signify Wealth Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 737,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,675,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 18.7% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signify Wealth owned 0.54% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

